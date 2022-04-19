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Mariupol Ukraine War April16th DPR & Russian Troops Liberate City From Ukraine Azov Neo-Nazis Threat
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132 views • April 19, 2022
Mariupol Ukraine War April16th DPR & Russian Troops Liberate City From Ukraine Azov Neo-Nazis Threat
Graham Phillips
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4TCn-SJxoU&;t
Welcome to Mariupol - Today
Graham Phillips
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OubfGIupgWE
Mariupol - Why Has This Happened?
Thanks for watching and your support, if you have any questions, would like to support my work, you can email me at [email protected] - and thanks again! More Mariupol reportage coming up soon!
Graham Phillips
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4TCn-SJxoU&;t
Welcome to Mariupol - Today
Graham Phillips
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OubfGIupgWE
Mariupol - Why Has This Happened?
Thanks for watching and your support, if you have any questions, would like to support my work, you can email me at [email protected] - and thanks again! More Mariupol reportage coming up soon!
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