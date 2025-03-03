Elon Musk will be more Dangerous than Bill Gates,

Bill Gates is a Wolfe in sheep's clothing we can spot his BS a Mile away ! so watch out for Musk because he will break a lot of hearts ! Mike Martins is discussing his concerns about Elon Musk’s growing influence, particularly in politics and technology. Here are the key points: Musk’s Political Influence: He references a report suggesting that Elon Musk supports J.D. Vance as a potential U.S. president, highlighting how Musk's political stance aligns with his views on free speech and Ukraine aid. Musk’s Shift in Allegiances: He points out that Musk previously benefited from Democratic government funding but now seems to be aligning with different political factions. Past Warnings About Musk: He recalls warning viewers in Mike in the Night (November 4, 2023) that Musk could become more dangerous than Bill Gates in the coming years (2025-2027). Skepticism Toward Musk’s Power: He expresses concerns that Musk's increasing control over technology, artificial intelligence, and other sectors could make him one of the most dangerous figures in the world. Encourages Viewers to Revisit the Discussion: He directs viewers to check out that Mike in the Night episode on Rumble, where he previously discussed these predictions. Overall, he is emphasizing a warning about Musk's trajectory and urging people to stay vigilant about his influence. Elon Musk, J.D. Vance, US politics, free speech, Ukraine aid, government influence, tech moguls, political shift, Democrat funding, Musk controversy, Mike in the Night, Kevin J. Johnston, Rumble video, political predictions, Bill Gates comparison, AI control, future dangers, technology power, billionaire influence, 2025 predictions, media censorship, political lobbying, corporate influence, global elites, tech industry, social media control, world governance, policy impact, financial backing, surveillance state, digital freedom, predictive analysis