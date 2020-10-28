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Somebody to Come in the Spirit and Power of Elijah: Malachi 4:5
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38 views • October 28, 2020
A very controverted topic amongst Seventh-day Adventists and even Davidian Seventh-day Adventists is who is the latter day Elijah messenger to fulfill Mal. 4:5 announcing the great and dreadful day of the Lord? This presentation will reveal some of the reasons for all the confusion and direct viewers to the truth.
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