【#FreeMilesGuoNow】03/18/2023 Lao Banzhang denounced the so-called Chinese pro-democracy bigwigs, pseudo-anti-CCP self-media, and the so-called neutral and serious media's satire of Mr. Miles Guo: Mr. Guo broke the story of the CCP's 13579 scheme to release the virus as early as 2017, and recently exposed the adultery between Fauci and Wang Yangyi of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, while none of the media across the world has been able to do this.





【#立即释放郭文贵先生】03/18/2023 老班长怒斥所谓民运大佬、伪反共人士自媒体，以及所谓中立、严肃媒体对郭文贵先生落井下石：郭先生早在2017年就爆料了中共的13579释放病毒计划，最近又爆出福奇和武毒所王延轶的私通关系，而全球媒体无一能做到。





