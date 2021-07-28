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THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 10
Ratatoskr
Ratatoskr
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136 views • July 28, 2021
This is a MIRROR in an effort to spread the word.
Link to the original video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ify4TyOPg12z/
Find the original video's description below:

"Part 10: Further exposure of Bill Gates, buying shares in companies active in the area of control, manipulation, censorship, human trafficking, and Adrenochrome. About Gates’ multiple visits to Epstein Island and his foolish denial, his investments in Monsanto, and his vaccination fetish...

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Soimanislander, Punch Deck, Savfk, Ghostrifter

This is part 10 of 17 parts in total. The original upload was viewed 111.600 times before we took it down due to an error.
Part 11 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready...

If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...

Join our FallCabal Telegram platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal"
Keywords
cabalsequelfallcabal
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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