No Iranian or Korean missiles in Russia
Published Yesterday

Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov refuted the claims that Iran supplied missiles to Russia and that Russia extensively uses North Korean missiles for strikes against Ukraine.

"Iranian missiles are not in Russia's possession, and North Korean-produced missiles were used for strikes only a few times; it's not on a large scale," said Budanov.

