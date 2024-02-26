No Iranian or Korean missiles in Russia

Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov refuted the claims that Iran supplied missiles to Russia and that Russia extensively uses North Korean missiles for strikes against Ukraine.
"Iranian missiles are not in Russia's possession, and North Korean-produced missiles were used for strikes only a few times; it's not on a large scale," said Budanov.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.