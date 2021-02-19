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Healing from the Trauma of World Events
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20 views • February 19, 2021
Since the pandemic started, humanity as a whole has experienced trauma. As leaders, it’s our job to first heal our own trauma so we can then help others. Here are 3 short, practical ways to help start that healing process.
Topics Covered:
1:30 – How a regular practice of connecting to the divine [or flow state] heals trauma
8:OO - How breathing and tapping helps heal trauma
20:15 - How to use the Memory Imprint Journal to heal trauma
28:10 - End your day with Habit #3
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LINKS
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[FREE ONLINE COURSE] Memory Imprint Journal – 5 Day Trial (FREE)
https://mindstoryacademy.com/5-day-free-memory-imprint-journal-course/
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CONNECT ON TELEGRAM
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram here:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
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Topics Covered:
1:30 – How a regular practice of connecting to the divine [or flow state] heals trauma
8:OO - How breathing and tapping helps heal trauma
20:15 - How to use the Memory Imprint Journal to heal trauma
28:10 - End your day with Habit #3
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
[FREE ONLINE COURSE] Memory Imprint Journal – 5 Day Trial (FREE)
https://mindstoryacademy.com/5-day-free-memory-imprint-journal-course/
---------------------------------
CONNECT ON TELEGRAM
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram here:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
---------------------------------
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