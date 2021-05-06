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A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Moon
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87 views • May 06, 2021
Why did the USA fake sending humans to the Moon? Why didn't the Soviets blow the whistle? What was the end game? Man becomes God? Watch all the irrefutable facts in a documentary made before the Internet existed!
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