TCR 2024 - Episode 08
Douglas Social Credit
Published Yesterday

*Apologies for the audio problems in this episode*


Arnis Luks interviews Neville Archibald, Robert Klinck and Mark Anderson about current events and their political ramifications.


https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/brisbane/a-queensland-judge-ruled-the-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-frontline-workers-was-unlawful-what-comes-next/ar-BB1j0f1d

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1936_Constitution_of_the_Soviet_Union

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/langlo/article/PIIS2214-109X(23)00121-3/fulltext

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1975_Australian_constitutional_crisis

https://alor.org/Storage/Library/PDF/Murdoch_W-The_Australian_Citizen.pdf

Keywords
christianityeconomicsdouglas social credit

