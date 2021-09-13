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Listen to this and do your own math on live Covid cases - 9 of 100,000 people is 0.009% not (0.00009)
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260 views • September 13, 2021
If you can do the math correctly, the percentage is 0.009% of 100,000 people, scale that according to the population and it remains the same percentile!
When you put in 100,000 x 0.00009 % you will get 0.09 which is 2 digits off, so just to check, try 100,000 x 0.009 % and you will get 9!
When you put in 100,000 x 0.00009 % you will get 0.09 which is 2 digits off, so just to check, try 100,000 x 0.009 % and you will get 9!
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