© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE VACCINATED ARE CREATING VARIANTS. THEY HAVE CRUSHED THEIR OWN IMMUNE SYSTEM RESPONSE.
Follow
2
Share
Report
82 views • May 21, 2021
Yes I know it is in English subtitles but it is only 2 min. long so tough it out and read it. This is why people with UNVACCINATED blood are being sought after by the Red Cross. Vaccinated blood will not help those dying of covid that need transfusions. See this video:
THE RED CROSS WANTS YOUR BLOOD - BUT NOT REPEAT NOT IF YOU HAVE BEEN VACCINATED!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/y8SNHNi1JhYR/
THE RED CROSS WANTS YOUR BLOOD - BUT NOT REPEAT NOT IF YOU HAVE BEEN VACCINATED!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/y8SNHNi1JhYR/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.