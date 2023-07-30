Footage shows the massacre of a convoy of Ukrainian armored vehicles directed to reach Russian trenches on the first line towards Rabotino-Verbove on Zaporozhye front. During the failed attack, a dozen armored personnel carriers with the landing force, displayed the level of bitterness that was panic-stricken by the artillery, drones, ATGM, and mines of Russian special forces units.
