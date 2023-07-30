Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Massacre footage of Ukrainian vehicles convoy in Russian trenches towards Rabotino-Verbove
channel image
The Prisoner
8661 Subscribers
Shop now
287 views
Published 15 hours ago

Footage shows the massacre of a convoy of Ukrainian armored vehicles directed to reach Russian trenches on the first line towards Rabotino-Verbove on Zaporozhye front. During the failed attack, a dozen armored personnel carriers with the landing force, displayed the level of bitterness that was panic-stricken by the artillery, drones, ATGM, and mines of Russian special forces units.

Mirrored -

MILITARY TUBE TODAY
Keywords
massacreukrainian vehicles convoyrabotino-verbove

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket