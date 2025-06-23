BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Safe Secure Tech and Simple Solutions to Avoid Electronic Overload - Dr. Donna DeSanto Ott
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
22 views • 1 day ago

The dangers of EMF and 5G have never been more prevalent - towers are being built everywhere as the network expands, and it’s posing a health risk for children and families around America. Dr. Donna DeSanto Ott was inspired to get involved in advocating for safe technology after finding a giant cell tower just a few feet away from a children’s park. She is now the president of Pennsylvanians for Safe Technology and talks about the dangers of wireless tech and how our devices key into the broader 5G system, causing potential damage to our physical bodies. Donna recommends simple solutions to avoid electronic overload: buying a corded phone and cutting down on purchases of unnecessary wireless devices. She encourages people to advocate for safe technology and to inform physicians about these dangers.



TAKEAWAYS


Medically, the effects of electromagnetic radiation should interest doctors


People must speak out against the encroaching wireless tech being installed everywhere


Typical symptoms of EMR exposure include difficulty sleeping, thinking, focusing, and nosebleeds


Our homes are full of wireless technology - cut down on the digital devices through choosing wired tech gadgets as much as possible



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X

AegisGuard RF and EMF Shielding: https://www.goaegis.com/

National Call for Safe Technology: https://thenationalcall.org/

Physicians for Safe Technology: https://mdsafetech.org/

Environmental Health Trust: https://ehtrust.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH PENNSYLVANIANS FOR SAFE TECHNOLOGY

Website: https://pasafetech.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PASafeTech.org

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pasafetech/

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3G3DGUb


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
emf5gtechnologywirelesstechtina griffincounter culture mom showdr donna desanto ott
