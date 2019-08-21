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Antarctic Pt 2 Antarctic "Aliens" and Base211
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316 views • August 21, 2019
The Antarctic "Aliens" from base 211 defined modern Ufology in the late '40s after WWII and through the '50s. There are many historical connections that are made from real history. The occult Nazi agenda and the "alien agenda" are one in the same. Paperclip scientists continued their occult sciences and new technology in the US. Knowing the facts it makes you ask the question, "Who really won WWII.
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