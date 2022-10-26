Create New Account
Election-Affirming Care
Son of the Republic
Published a month ago |

‘The GOP Will Steal It!’

* Pompous reporter tried to school Trump voters.

* Our leaders: don’t question us and you’ll be fine; question us and we’ll haul you away.

* [Bidan] is imprisoning people with ‘wrong’ thoughts.

* HRC won’t be punished for her election denial: they took it from me!

* It is not election denial when the left does it.

* Dems go full denial on upcoming elections.

* The media are trying to destroy Sen. RonJohn.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-not-election-denial-democratic-party-does-it


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314358960112

Keywords
false flaghillary clintoncorruptionintimidationpolice stateinsurrectiontucker carlsondonald trumpjoe bidentyrannypersecutionwitch huntcrackdowntotalitarianismweaponizationauthoritarianismwrongthinkautocracypartisanshipone party stateron johnsonjanuary 6jan 6thpoliticizationmandela barnes

