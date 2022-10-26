Election-Affirming Care

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‘The GOP Will Steal It!’
* Pompous reporter tried to school Trump voters.
* Our leaders: don’t question us and you’ll be fine; question us and we’ll haul you away.
* [Bidan] is imprisoning people with ‘wrong’ thoughts.
* HRC won’t be punished for her election denial: they took it from me!
* It is not election denial when the left does it.
* Dems go full denial on upcoming elections.
* The media are trying to destroy Sen. RonJohn.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-not-election-denial-democratic-party-does-it
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 October 2022