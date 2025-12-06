🚨 Belgium blocks EU plan to seize Russian assets — PM applauded in Parliament

Prime Minister Bart De Wever delivers a blunt warning in parliament: seizing frozen Russian assets is "potentially illegal, dangerous for Europe, and threatens global confidence in the euro."

His core objections:

🔴 Belgium won’t bear the risk alone — expropriation could cost more than the assets themselves.

🔴 A liquidity default at Euroclear (where most assets are held) would trigger a "global financial earthquake."

🔴 In any future peace deal, Russia could demand reparations — forcing Europe to repay what it seized.