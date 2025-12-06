© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Belgium blocks EU plan to seize Russian assets — PM applauded in Parliament
Prime Minister Bart De Wever delivers a blunt warning in parliament: seizing frozen Russian assets is "potentially illegal, dangerous for Europe, and threatens global confidence in the euro."
His core objections:
🔴 Belgium won’t bear the risk alone — expropriation could cost more than the assets themselves.
🔴 A liquidity default at Euroclear (where most assets are held) would trigger a "global financial earthquake."
🔴 In any future peace deal, Russia could demand reparations — forcing Europe to repay what it seized.