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Miles Guo: Communist China has 3 approaches for the so-called development of its own chip industry
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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21 views • August 02, 2022
https://gnews.org/post/p12wpac70


7/31/2022 Miles Guo: Communist China has 3 approaches for the so-called development of its own chip industry: forming joint ventures, relying on the state and military intelligence authorities to steal technologies, and through the so-called M&A and investment deals


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