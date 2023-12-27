Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cholesterol myth destroyed in under 3 minutes Dr. Zoe Harcombe
channel image
DC Learning to Live
19 Subscribers
101 views
Published Yesterday

Dr. Zoe Harcombe is a researcher, author, and public speaker in the field of health and nutrition. In 2016, she was awarded a Ph.D. in public health nutrition. Her thesis title was “An examination of the randomised controlled trial and epidemiological evidence for the introduction of dietary fat recommendations in 1977 and 1983: A systematic review and meta-analysis.”

Keywords
cholesterolmeatcarnivore dietsaturated fatzoe harcombe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket