Secret Pfizer/Israeli Contract EXPOSED Israel Health Ministry BLACKS OUT Pfizer CORRUPTION!

Feb 22, 2023





Israel and Pfizer conspire to keep the public in the dark!

Steve Kirsch is back to detail the latest news about Israel and Pfizer’s secret liability contract.

Redacted documents almost certainly would reveal very embarrassing and inconvenient facts Israel doesn’t want the world to know.

Pfizer convinced the Israeli government to sell out their own citizens for access to the bioweapon clot shot.

The Covid-19 data on vaccinated death rates is being covered up.

The American government Establishment are colluding with the media, the medical industrial complex, and global forces to spread false statistics on COVID, fear-mongering people into taking the jab!

The FAA is refusing to investigate vaxxed pilots who die mid flight because the CDC says the vaccine is safe and effective!

