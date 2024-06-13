"LIVE": Did Jesus use the Yahweh name ever! NO // The Great Impersonation in the OT & NT, // various topics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Professor Truth and Kevin discuss various Clips from Paul Wallis & Corey Goodeassociated with Aliens, gods and Jesus.... We show that Jesus Christ (Father God incarnate) NEVER EVER used the so called Sacred Names - Yah or Yahweh... // PT later (approx 45 min mark) shows there are two Great Impersonations going on... 1. In the OT - Lucifer is posing as The God of the Israelites in many cases under the guise of Yahweh, 2. In the NT - Todays Edomite (CAIN) Jews are posing as the Israel of the Bible. So Lucifer and his offspring are both part of a Great Impersonation.