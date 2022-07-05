Founder of God Behind Bars Jake Bodine Helps Inmates Find Freedom and a New Identity

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Most prison inmates haven’t seen their loved ones in two years, and some have never even met their own children. Jake Bodine is the founder of God Behind Bars, an electrifying prison ministry dedicated to planting church campuses inside the walls of America’s most dangerous penitentiaries. Jake wants inmates to be re-identified as heroes in their children’s eyes, and his team facilitates this opportunity during their Christmas event, “All is Bright” when they roll out a red carpet and reunite families. God Behind Bars replicates a “real world” church, allowing men and women to enjoy fellowship with each other. Jake points out that 95 percent of inmates will be released back into society and the importance of preparing them for this exciting moment by connecting them with Jesus Christ while in prison.
TAKEAWAYS
God Behind Bars gives inmates the tools they need to succeed outside of prison
PandoApp can be downloaded by inmates who want to plug into sermons and church resources
Family members can watch the same church service as their incarcerated loved ones
Over one million inmates have placed their faith in Christ through God Behind Bars ministry
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