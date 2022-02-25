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EP 2830-8AM BREAKING: PUTIN LAUNCHES MILITARY INVASION FOR THE DE-NAZIFICATION OF UKRAINE
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80 views • February 25, 2022
EP 2830-8AM BREAKING: PUTIN LAUNCHES MILITARY INVASION FOR THE DE-NAZIFICATION OF UKRAINE  

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine in a surprise television announcement at roughly 6:00 a.m. Moscow time, 10:00 p.m. Eastern. The Russian dictator described the unprovoked attack as a “special military operation for the de-Militarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine.”
“I’ve made the decision to conduct a special military operation,” Putin said. “Our analysis has concluded that our confrontation with these forces [in Ukraine] was inevitable.”
“This is the red line that I have spoken of many times. They have crossed it,” he said, accusing the Ukrainians of “genocide” for attacking the two new “independent republics” he unilaterally conjured into existence on Monday.
 
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