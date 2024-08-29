Trump Insider: Arrest Warrants Ready for Elites Spraying 'Genocidal' Chemtrails

I will believe this when I see it, the arrests that is...Pure Hopium.



~The Prisoner

In a groundbreaking development, the Trump transition team are preparing to authorize officials to arrest elite figures allegedly involved in the covert operation of spraying chemtrails to manipulate weather patterns, control populations, and disperse harmful toxins, including aluminium and barium.

These high-level arrests are set to target those at the top who have orchestrated these activities, rather than the operational staff unaware of the full scope of their actions.

This marks a significant move towards accountability and transparency, not to mention improving the health of the global population, as the public has long raised concerns over these crimes that have been taking place in front of our eyes.

Receive up to $10,000 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/