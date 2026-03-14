London Protesters demanded that al-Aqsa Mosque be reopened to Muslim worshippers, after it was closed during the last ten days of Ramadan - something that has not occurred since 1967

An emergency protest titled Hands Off Al-Aqsa was held on London’s Downing Street on Saturday.

Protesters demanded that al-Aqsa Mosque be reopened to Muslim worshippers, after it was closed during the last ten days of Ramadan — something that has not occurred since 1967.

Demonstrators also called on the UK government to cut all ties with Israel.

Adding:

An Israeli strike killed 17 medical staff in a direct attack on a primary healthcare centre in southern Lebanon, health authorities said on Saturday.

Doctors, nurses and paramedics were among those killed in the attack late on Friday in the border village of Burj Qalawiyeh in the Bint Jbeil district.

Lebanon's health ministry accused Israel of repeatedly "targeting ambulance crews while they were performing rescue duties", saying that 31 paramedics have been killed since the war erupted on 2 March.





🔗https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israeli-strike-south-lebanon-kills-medical-staff?utm_source=telegram&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=social_traffic