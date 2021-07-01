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DR. SHERRI TENPENNY INTERVIEWING TANYA GAW - ACTION4CANADA
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72 views • July 01, 2021
Credit to Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Deep Dive June 22, 2021
Tanya Gaw is the founder of Action4Canada, a grassroots movement that has reached out to millions of Canadians and has UNITED many voices in opposition to the destructive policies tearing at the fabric of this nation. Action4Canada equips citizens to take action through Call to Action Campaigns.
Action4Canada’s mission is to protect Canada’s rich heritage which is founded on Judeo-Christian principles. Inherited through the British Commonwealth and embedded in the Magna Carta, these principles are the basis for the laws and the system of governance that set the 5-Eyes Nations (the UK, US, NZ, Australia, and Canada) apart from totalitarian, communist, and socialist regimes. Action4Canada is committed to protecting FAITH, FAMILY and FREEDOM.
As Tanya points out, UN programs are being used to drive tyranny into our schools and across our countries.
Source: https://rumble.com/vj7mbx-deep-dive-premium-podcast-with-guest-tanya-gaw-june-22-2021.html
Deep Dive June 22, 2021
Tanya Gaw is the founder of Action4Canada, a grassroots movement that has reached out to millions of Canadians and has UNITED many voices in opposition to the destructive policies tearing at the fabric of this nation. Action4Canada equips citizens to take action through Call to Action Campaigns.
Action4Canada’s mission is to protect Canada’s rich heritage which is founded on Judeo-Christian principles. Inherited through the British Commonwealth and embedded in the Magna Carta, these principles are the basis for the laws and the system of governance that set the 5-Eyes Nations (the UK, US, NZ, Australia, and Canada) apart from totalitarian, communist, and socialist regimes. Action4Canada is committed to protecting FAITH, FAMILY and FREEDOM.
As Tanya points out, UN programs are being used to drive tyranny into our schools and across our countries.
Source: https://rumble.com/vj7mbx-deep-dive-premium-podcast-with-guest-tanya-gaw-june-22-2021.html
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