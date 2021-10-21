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HERO: NURSE "SMUGGLES" IVERMECTIN TO DYING PATIENT, SAVES LIFE!
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82 views • October 21, 2021
The Stew Peters Show welcomed an anonymous nurse who's sister was dying in the hospital, being refused life-saving treatments. The anonymous nurse and concerned family member took it upon herself to get a prescription for Ivermectin on behalf of her sister, and "smuggled" the treatment into the hospital. Some more videos you may like:
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