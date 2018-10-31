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10/31/18 #SICKOFIT J_ws Used Again: Patterns in the PA Mass_cre #NOTCONSENT
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3 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
10/31/18: Finally. After 3 days of trying. Here is my 3rd try on reporting on the Weekend massacre at the PA Syn_gogue. It is pure evil that anti-semitism is being weaponized to try to prevent awareness and awakening within the USA.
Some links of interest in the unfolding story of what we are being told about the Tree of Life Synagogue shootings:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2018/national/victims-of-the-pittsburgh-synagogue-shooting/?noredirect=on
https://www.tolols.org/rabbi
http://www.cnn.com/TRANSCRIPTS/1810/27/cnr.09.html
https://www.today.com/news/tree-life-rabbi-we-will-rebuild-after-deadly-shooting-pittsburgh-t140785
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/pittsburgh-synagogue-shooting-i-prayed-at-the-tree-of-life-synagogue-now-turned-into-a-scene-of-death
Thank you to everyone for supporting You Are Free TV! It is more important now than ever that we come together as We, the People, and resist the urge to express hateful comments or engage in reactionary behavior. These are very tricky times and the MSM and DS are doing all they can to pit us against each other.
PayPal: [email protected] -
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Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
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Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong, informative, united and clear in the #WALKAWAY. WE ARE FREE!
10/31/18: Finally. After 3 days of trying. Here is my 3rd try on reporting on the Weekend massacre at the PA Syn_gogue. It is pure evil that anti-semitism is being weaponized to try to prevent awareness and awakening within the USA.
Some links of interest in the unfolding story of what we are being told about the Tree of Life Synagogue shootings:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2018/national/victims-of-the-pittsburgh-synagogue-shooting/?noredirect=on
https://www.tolols.org/rabbi
http://www.cnn.com/TRANSCRIPTS/1810/27/cnr.09.html
https://www.today.com/news/tree-life-rabbi-we-will-rebuild-after-deadly-shooting-pittsburgh-t140785
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/pittsburgh-synagogue-shooting-i-prayed-at-the-tree-of-life-synagogue-now-turned-into-a-scene-of-death
Thank you to everyone for supporting You Are Free TV! It is more important now than ever that we come together as We, the People, and resist the urge to express hateful comments or engage in reactionary behavior. These are very tricky times and the MSM and DS are doing all they can to pit us against each other.
PayPal: [email protected] -
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong, informative, united and clear in the #WALKAWAY. WE ARE FREE!
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