JUDICIAL WATCH | Congress & GA State Leaders Should SHUT DOWN Abuse of Trump!
Judicial Watch President @TomFitton explains why Congress and Georgia state leaders should shut down the abuse of former President Donald Trump and what citizens like you can do to make your views be known. WATCH NOW!


The abuse of Trump and other innocent Americans can and should be shut down by Congress (and Georgia leaders).


https://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1695102522674053188?s=20




