Dopamine Revolution Podcast - GMOs - Genetically Modified Organisms in Food

Yes, GMOs are genetically modified organisms in food that cause cancer, dementia, irritated bowel syndrome, autism, and much more. Do you have pesticides brewing in your gut? Stop eating conventional produce and crops and eat organic food!

Get the book "The Dopamine Revolution"

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F38QZXDK?ref_=pe_93986420_774957520

https://thedopaminerevolution.com/