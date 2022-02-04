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The Vox Report - Jewish Child Sex Agenda (03FEB2022)
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323 views • February 04, 2022
The Vox Report - Jewish Child Sex Agenda (03FEB2022)
First published February 03, 2022.
Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/00aA9Jf9tGjJ/
Human sexuality has always been caught in the grip of religion. The puritanical strangulation of sex and the demonization of it by Christendom has opened the door for Jewish power to step in and destroy our societies. The pendulum is swinging - and Jewish power is moving fast to destroy our families, culture, society and enslave us. In the modern world the sex hating Christianity is no match for child sex promoting Jews. And there is not a single institution in the west that has the strength and dignity to stop them.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
First published February 03, 2022.
Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/00aA9Jf9tGjJ/
Human sexuality has always been caught in the grip of religion. The puritanical strangulation of sex and the demonization of it by Christendom has opened the door for Jewish power to step in and destroy our societies. The pendulum is swinging - and Jewish power is moving fast to destroy our families, culture, society and enslave us. In the modern world the sex hating Christianity is no match for child sex promoting Jews. And there is not a single institution in the west that has the strength and dignity to stop them.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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