Midazolam, Morphine & Mass Murder By Government Policy

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This short video is a devastating microcosm of emerging evidence that over 65's in the UK were targeted for 'a good death' by lethal injections of Midazolam and Morphine, thereby creating the illusion that Britain was in the grip of a viral pandemic.
Footage from the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee's COVID-19 Inquiry is published under Fair Use and Fair Dealing doctrines, for the purposes of providing commentary and educating the public.
Original Source:
https://parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/daf7ede4-1828-4b64-8d83-35e1a38a3b04
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kvJgAMDeWg
The Bernician