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A Prophet Speaks 03/14/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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102 views • March 14, 2022
What is a Prophet? What are their roles in our lives and in the Five Fold Ministry today? Pastor Stan interviews his wife, Prophet Leslie Johnson, so that we can know the true role of a Prophet. Pastor Stan and Prophet Leslie also speaks about their upcoming events in April so make sure to register today!

Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com

To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:
http://www.traintheprophets.com

Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church

Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/

Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog

Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club

To register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/wtevents/655973

Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/

Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/

Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership

Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon

Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]

Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/

Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/

Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/

Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/

EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy

Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
http://www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan

Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
Keywords
prophecy clubstan johnsonleslie johnsona prophet speakstrain the prophets
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