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Homeless Man Explains Offer 2Be Micro-Chipped - in Austin, TX
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45 views • December 15, 2019
Austin, TX implanting microchips in the homeless. Homeless man in a barber shop explains how he was offered to enroll in a program involving being Micro-Chipped and shipped to a warehouse. Being "chipped" would allow the homeless the ability to "scan and pay for things"... Full chip, i mean clip below. Also, a lot of related Information.
Links:
Barber Shop Full Clip:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnh5O...
InfoWars.com:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5db0cca...
https://www.infowars.com/report-austi...
NewsWars.com:
https://www.newswars.com/watch-homele...
https://www.newswars.com/unintentiona...
https://www.newswars.com/nbc-news-pro...
Image Credits: https://dangerousthings.com/.
Links:
Barber Shop Full Clip:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnh5O...
InfoWars.com:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5db0cca...
https://www.infowars.com/report-austi...
NewsWars.com:
https://www.newswars.com/watch-homele...
https://www.newswars.com/unintentiona...
https://www.newswars.com/nbc-news-pro...
Image Credits: https://dangerousthings.com/.
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