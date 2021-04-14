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Pilot Podcast 04-14-2021
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244 views • April 14, 2021
Do you think you've got the world figured out? Think Again! Unless and until you understand "the plan," you haven't got a clue as to the "when, where, why, how, and who!" You live in a world of deception and delusion and MOST people will never figure it out. If you are a lover of the truth and you really want to understand it all, then this is the information for you. If you think you already know it all, then this is probably not for you.
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