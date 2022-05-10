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5/8/2022 Miles Guo: Not mentioning Xi Jinping in the headlines of People’s Daily is not a sign that Xi lost his power. The Chinese people are willing to believe such a rumor because they always indulge in the wishful thinking that dictators would be taken out overnight