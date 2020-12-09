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Did Chinese Spy Sink Her Fang-Fang Into Eric Swalwell?
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143 views • December 09, 2020
China has its hooks into many more Democrats than Joe & Hunter Biden — from mayors to Congress. Chinese Mata Hari Christine Fang-Fang dealt with multiple mayors and Mayor Pete is headed home to his Marxist utopia.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
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