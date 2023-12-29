Create New Account
COMPLETE CENSORSHIP – what then? (by Ivo Sasek) | www.kla.tv/27799
Whoever believes that total internet censorship has already abolished our freedom of speech and opinion is mistaken.Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek explains here in 12 minutes that Internet censorship is just the first step for the persecutors of truth. However, Sasek also shows ground-breaking ways out of this worldwide constriction.

 

👉 HD-Video & Download: www.kla.tv/27799

👉 Video Text & Sources: www.kla.tv/27799/pdf

 

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored | what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting | little heard from the people, for the people | daily news on https://www.kla.tv/en and soon available here on Brighteon Stay tuned, it’s worth it!To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

 

