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Breaking! Hospital Executive Says 2nd Wave Is A HOAX: 90% of COVID Beds Are Empty
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91 views • December 01, 2020
Infowars.com
November 30th 2020, 11:17 pm
Alex Jones breaks down the bombshell admission by a hospital executive that the so-called “second wave” of the China Virus is a total hoax, much like the rest of the pandemic hysteria.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-hospital-executive-says-2nd-wave-is-a-hoax-90-of-covid-beds-are-empty/
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fc5c0b4b401b65825b5f399
November 30th 2020, 11:17 pm
Alex Jones breaks down the bombshell admission by a hospital executive that the so-called “second wave” of the China Virus is a total hoax, much like the rest of the pandemic hysteria.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-hospital-executive-says-2nd-wave-is-a-hoax-90-of-covid-beds-are-empty/
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fc5c0b4b401b65825b5f399
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