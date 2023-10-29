Mike Johnson: Christian Laws Needed. Pope Francis: Pray to Mary. Jesus Opposes Both. Hurricane Otis

For Mike Johnson, Religion Is at the Forefront of Politics and Policy. The new House speaker has put his faith at the center of his political career, and aligned himself with a newer cohort of conservative Christianity that some describe as Christian nationalism.



Mike Johnson’s Christian nationalist track record isn’t a mystery — it’s a tragedy. The new speaker cut his teeth trying to erode the separation of church and state and abortion and LGBTQ rights as a lawyer for the Alliance Defense Fund.





Separation of church and state? Religious groups get $26 million in NC taxpayer money





Evangelical conservatives cheer one of their own as Mike Johnson assumes Congress’ most powerful seat





New House Speaker Mike Johnson, a pedigreed evangelical Christian, suggests his election was ordained by God





Mike Johnson Uses Bible to Justify 'Aggression,' Urges Christians to Fight





Pope Francis' appeals for peace in a world torn by war. As we observe a Day of Prayer, Fasting, and Penance for Peace, especially in the Holy Land, we recall various occasions when Pope Francis has spiritually mobilized Christians to pray for the gift of fraternity, as he continues to denounce war as "a defeat for humanity".





Why Hurricane Otis Caught Many By Surprise. Storms don’t normally go from a tropical storm to a Category 5 hurricane in a day.





‘Nightmare’ Hurricanes Are Popping Up Out of Nowhere. The massive Category 5 storm that made landfall in Mexico was just a tropical storm less than a day earlier. Climate change is starting to rob humans of even the time to prepare for such destruction.





Opinion: Here are the places that could become too hot for humans due to climate change





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871





Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541





#MikeJohnson

#PopeFrancis

#ChurchAndState

#ClimateChange





#WhiteHouse

#1stAmendment

#SundayLaw

#MarkOfTheBeast





#SundayLaw

#Sunday

#Sabbath

#Prophecy

#SDA

#SDASermons

#SDA







#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy