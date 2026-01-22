© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fast fashion has turned "100% cotton" into a loophole.
Here's the trick
The label doesn't say the shirt is 100% cotton, only that the cotton used is organic.
Legal? Yes.
Honest? Not really.
Most fast fashion is built for margins, speed, and volume, not your skin or long-term health.
Viscose and synthetic fabrics shed micro fibers every time you wear them, you also breathe them in & they sit on your skin all day.
I'm not saying throw everything away or stress about it.
Just be conscious.
Make gradual upgrades.