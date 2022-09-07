How To Amplify Your Manifestations In Life!

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Your Words And Thoughts Are Part Of Manifesting. Patriot Jimmie Talks About Optimizing His Life By Mastering His Mind.

Circle Of Life Has Released A Free Version Mastermind Webinars – So Don’t Miss Out On This Training! It Can Help You Transform Your Life – Whether It’s Financial, Relationships Or Anything Else Your Heart Desires.





This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 46, Law Of Assumption. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-46-law-of-assumption/







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