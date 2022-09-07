How To Amplify Your Manifestations In Life!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots! Sign Up Now, For Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
Your Words And Thoughts Are Part Of Manifesting. Patriot Jimmie Talks About Optimizing His Life By Mastering His Mind.
Circle Of Life Has Released A Free Version Mastermind Webinars – So Don’t Miss Out On This Training! It Can Help You Transform Your Life – Whether It’s Financial, Relationships Or Anything Else Your Heart Desires.
This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 46, Law Of Assumption. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-46-law-of-assumption/
☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community
🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/ .
🙌 Learn More About Silver & Gold: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/silver-gold/
💥 Learn About Energy Wellness: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/wellness/energy/
📧 Get Important Patriot News! Sign Up Now, for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com