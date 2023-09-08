Create New Account
[Mar 8, 2017] TFR - 95 - Revolutionary Radio with Rick Hummer, Mike Cavanaugh, and Steve Torrence: Examining Flat Earth Cosmology In 3D
In this episode, I spoke with my friend Rick Hummer and two other people I’ve recently come to know, Mike Cavanaugh and Steve Torrence about flat Earth. Mike is a mechanical engineer, and Steve is an extremely skilled 3D animator, who’s work on the stellar movements in the flat Earth model is definitely among the best out there.


