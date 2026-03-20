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💫 Dream Of World vs Dream Of Planet 💫
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
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In the Toltec Tradition we find the Dream Of The World as well as The Dream Of The Planet. They each have their place and we find ourselves in one or both worlds. During this great awakening the separation between the two worlds are merging. The veil is thinning and people are now finding the world that they new is gone and the world we are creating is unfolding. A new world awaits for us to create.

True awakening is deep.

The awakening is an eternal journey down a path.

It's a path that is both inspiring and empowering.

It's a deep and unending journey that brings the seeker face to face with their authentic self.


💎 FREEDOM Mobile - https://referme.to/neils-2856


🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺


🌹💞 Inner Reign Reiki - https://www.innerreignreiki.com/ 💗 Energy Healing 🙏


💗🙏 Golden Age is Upon Us - https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


🔒 🔑 Playlist "Timeless Treasures" https://rumble.com/playlists/dVztG9Netlc?e9s=src_v1_upp_pl


👉 One Moment Please - https://rumble.com/v7735io-one-moment-please.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.


✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker - https://t.me/Thrivalism 💗🙏

✔ Fakebook Group Page - https://www.facebook.com/groups/911500446988289

✔ Gab 'Thrivalism, The Twisted Light Worker - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡



"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon


🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺

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awakeningspiritualempowermentthrivalismtwisted lightworkertimeless teasures
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