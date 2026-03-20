💫 Dream Of World vs Dream Of Planet 💫

In the Toltec Tradition we find the Dream Of The World as well as The Dream Of The Planet. They each have their place and we find ourselves in one or both worlds. During this great awakening the separation between the two worlds are merging. The veil is thinning and people are now finding the world that they new is gone and the world we are creating is unfolding. A new world awaits for us to create.

True awakening is deep.

The awakening is an eternal journey down a path.

It's a path that is both inspiring and empowering.

It's a deep and unending journey that brings the seeker face to face with their authentic self.





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🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺





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𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.





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"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺