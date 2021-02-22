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Kehidupan Yesus | Official Full HD Movie
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10 views • February 22, 2021
This is the Indonesian version of the English movie 'The Life of Jesus'.
Now that you have seen this movie about Jesus, we invite you to grow in your relationship with Him. Sign up for 'A Miracle Every Day' and receive an encouraging email every day. By signing up today, you join thousands of people who have seen God act in their lives.
Go to https://miracle.jesus.net to sign up now!
Veteran British filmmaker Philip Saville directs the religious epic The Gospel of John| a production of the Canadian company Visual Bible International. This three-hour drama attempts to accurately follow the Gospel According to John| written sometime during the first century. The gospel contains four segments: an introduction to the nature of Jesus Christ; testimony by disciples and the presence of miracles; the Last Supper and crucifixion; and the appearance of the risen Christ. Henry Ian Cusick plays Jesus and Christopher Plummer provides voice-over narration. The Gospel of John was shown in a special presentation at the 2003 Toronto Film Festival.
Watch more videos ► https://goo.gl/hU61PS
Join us. Subscribe now! ► https://goo.gl/cAIya1
Visit the Website ► http://thegospelofjohn.org/
Get to know Jesus personally! ► https://jesus.net/languages/
Watch the Full Movie in English ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mgUPt2KI08&;t=0s
Watch the Full Movie in French ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHyjrKlkd1A&;t=0s
Watch the Full Movie in Arabic ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ADBMDHFTJ0&;t=0s
Watch the Full Movie in Russian ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2-lUQ5GKOQ&;t=0s
Thanks for all your support, rating the video and leaving a comment is always appreciated!
Please: respect each other in the comments.
This is the official YouTube channel of The Life of Jesus.
Now that you have seen this movie about Jesus, we invite you to grow in your relationship with Him. Sign up for 'A Miracle Every Day' and receive an encouraging email every day. By signing up today, you join thousands of people who have seen God act in their lives.
Go to https://miracle.jesus.net to sign up now!
Veteran British filmmaker Philip Saville directs the religious epic The Gospel of John| a production of the Canadian company Visual Bible International. This three-hour drama attempts to accurately follow the Gospel According to John| written sometime during the first century. The gospel contains four segments: an introduction to the nature of Jesus Christ; testimony by disciples and the presence of miracles; the Last Supper and crucifixion; and the appearance of the risen Christ. Henry Ian Cusick plays Jesus and Christopher Plummer provides voice-over narration. The Gospel of John was shown in a special presentation at the 2003 Toronto Film Festival.
Watch more videos ► https://goo.gl/hU61PS
Join us. Subscribe now! ► https://goo.gl/cAIya1
Visit the Website ► http://thegospelofjohn.org/
Get to know Jesus personally! ► https://jesus.net/languages/
Watch the Full Movie in English ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mgUPt2KI08&;t=0s
Watch the Full Movie in French ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHyjrKlkd1A&;t=0s
Watch the Full Movie in Arabic ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ADBMDHFTJ0&;t=0s
Watch the Full Movie in Russian ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2-lUQ5GKOQ&;t=0s
Thanks for all your support, rating the video and leaving a comment is always appreciated!
Please: respect each other in the comments.
This is the official YouTube channel of The Life of Jesus.
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