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What The Crap Part 3 - This Can Not Be - One Month Left - Really
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120 views • August 11, 2021
In today's age, we forget and forgot about the true God. The God who created everything. And we forgot that Adam and Eve were the first couples that God created in His image. We also forgot that through them sin was born. Now we have a deadline try to remember at least that part. Try to remember that you have to make an important decision before it is too late.
Visit our website at https://a-c-t-s.net if you would like the transcript or more information
Visit our website at https://a-c-t-s.net if you would like the transcript or more information
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