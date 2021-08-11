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What The Crap Part 3 - This Can Not Be - One Month Left - Really
JUT20Bright
JUT20Bright
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120 views • August 11, 2021
In today's age, we forget and forgot about the true God. The God who created everything. And we forgot that Adam and Eve were the first couples that God created in His image. We also forgot that through them sin was born. Now we have a deadline try to remember at least that part. Try to remember that you have to make an important decision before it is too late.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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