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Exclusive look inside the US strike that killed Iran's Qassem Soleimani
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12 views • January 11, 2020
The operation to killed Qassem Soleimani went far beyond a drone strike and included U.S. Army Special Operation forces on the ground that followed the Iranian general's convoy; Leland Vittert reports.
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