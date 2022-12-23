Create New Account
VaxNation: "Show Me Your Papers" ~ Vaccine Passports and Digital ID's
TowardsTheLight
Published a day ago

Governments around the world have implemented various coercive measures to introduce mandatory "immunity passports", vaccine passes, certificates of vaccination, and QR codes to prove being injected with a Covid-19 vaccine to go about daily life. Meanwhile, a biological divide has been created, between the vaccinated and the vaccine free. Those with passports have access to options and rights, including the right to work, go to school, and engage in leisure and social activities.

Canadians without passports are being treated as second-class citizens and denied their fundamental Charter rights.

Brought to you by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms https://www.jccf.ca


https://rumble.com/vsocri-vax-nation-trust-the-science.html

