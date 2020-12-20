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32 Doctors from 11 Countries Warn against Taking the COVID-19 Vaccine
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48252 views • December 20, 2020
There is reason to believe the COVID-19 vaccine is dangerous. Only those who who know nothing about the criminal record of vaccine manufacturers or the history of vaccine injuries would agree to accept it into their bodies. Its advocates say it is safe and effective, but they cannot produce scientific confirmation of that. Development of previous versions of this same type of vaccine had to be halted due to adverse reactions, including death, with laboratory animals. Governments have given “fast-track” status to market the new vaccine with only a fraction of the testing that normally would be required. Even this limited testing has revealed adverse reactions, which the manufacturers have dismissed as not relevant. All this is why these doctors and other healthcare professionals around the world are warning about this vaccine. 2020 Dec 16 - Source: Wardo Rants https://bittube.tv/post/94eed557-9de8-4bdd-8033-66b2f782d219
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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