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In Sydney, Australia, AUSSIE COSSACK announces he is Withdrawing from Politics to Focus on Russian - Ukrainian Conflict .... Accused of being a Russian Spy? 031322
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61 views • March 14, 2022
What I found with video.
Breaking News from Sydney, Australia
⚠️Aussie Cossack announces he is withdrawing from politics to focus on the Russian - Ukrainian conflict and commencing defamation action against individuals and main stream media agencies engaging in defamation as part of a wider anti-Russian media campaign.
Breaking News from Sydney, Australia
⚠️Aussie Cossack announces he is withdrawing from politics to focus on the Russian - Ukrainian conflict and commencing defamation action against individuals and main stream media agencies engaging in defamation as part of a wider anti-Russian media campaign.
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