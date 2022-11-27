Create New Account
Zhanna - Another Non-Human
1348 views
TJCON
Published Sunday

https://linktr.ee/teamjesuschristofnazareth

Another Non-Human

https://astralcitizens.com/zhanna-woman-reptilian-eyes/

Zhanna, whose eyes look like those of a snake or lizard went viral as people marveled at what they saw. We discovered something sinister about her during the investigation. She’s full of dark secrets and we’re going to share them with you, exclusively on Astralcitizens.com

You may have seen her yourself, or at least heard or read about her: Zhanna, the woman whose eyes look uncannily like those of a reptile.



